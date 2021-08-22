Critical Analysis: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) vs. California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heartland Financial USA and California Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.30%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 28.82% 10.65% 1.16% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and California Business Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 3.02 $137.94 million $3.69 12.73 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

