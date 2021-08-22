Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CRCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 623,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,550. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,953,787 shares of company stock valued at $118,153,793 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

