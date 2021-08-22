Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
CRCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 623,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,550. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,953,787 shares of company stock valued at $118,153,793 over the last ninety days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
