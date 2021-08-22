Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 84,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,176. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

