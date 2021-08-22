Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 84,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,176. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

