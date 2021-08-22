Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to “Outperform”

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WOOF. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 216,532 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 148,086 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
