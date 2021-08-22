Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to “Outperform”

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WOOF. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 216,532 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 148,086 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

