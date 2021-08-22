Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

HLUYY stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

