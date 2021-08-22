Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,088 ($53.41). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,084 ($53.36), with a volume of 34,345 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,022.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26.

In other news, insider Tim Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, with a total value of £81,460 ($106,428.01). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 14,505 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,022 ($52.55), for a total value of £583,391.10 ($762,204.21).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

