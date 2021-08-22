Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
KSS traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Kohl’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 125,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Read More: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.