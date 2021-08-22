Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

KSS traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Kohl’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 125,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

