Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 107.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.05. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

