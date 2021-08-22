Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

