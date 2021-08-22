Cormark Comments on AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Saturday. TD Securities upgraded AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$39.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$15.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.88.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.