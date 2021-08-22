Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $139.98 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

