Contrasting MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyGram International and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00 Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyGram International currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Paltalk.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -0.65% -6.67% 0.35% Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyGram International and Paltalk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.65 -$7.90 million $0.21 41.14 Paltalk $12.83 million 2.24 $1.37 million N/A N/A

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paltalk beats MoneyGram International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.