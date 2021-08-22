Contentos (COS) Price Up 51.1% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $94.89 million and $122.88 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00824733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00104070 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,701,933 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

