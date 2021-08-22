Content Neutrality Network Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $19,957.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00820532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00102666 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

