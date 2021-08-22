Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report sales of $60.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.06 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $70.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $250.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $252.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $248.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $278.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

CPSS stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

