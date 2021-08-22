Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Update

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after buying an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.