Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $117,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $76.95 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.