Connectome Price Tops $0.0907 on Major Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Connectome has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $109,795.89 and $448,843.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.33 or 0.00818447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

