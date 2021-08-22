Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Compass presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. Compass has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

