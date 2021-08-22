Comparing Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sprott alerts:

This table compares Sprott and Fusion Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 7.01 $26.98 million $1.05 31.62 Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Fusion Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Fusion Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18% Fusion Acquisition N/A -174.12% -2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sprott and Fusion Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprott presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.69%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Summary

Sprott beats Fusion Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fusion Acquisition

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.