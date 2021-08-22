Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 103,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $1,828,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 136,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.41. 11,538,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

