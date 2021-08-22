Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

CL opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

