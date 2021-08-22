Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE KOF opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $59.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

