Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 1.3% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,828 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 856,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 457,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3,554.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,582,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,240,582. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

