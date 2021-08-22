Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,636 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

CLF opened at $22.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

