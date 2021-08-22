Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $275,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $36.00 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

