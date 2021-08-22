Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $4.48 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.69 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96.

