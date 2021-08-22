Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Civitas Social Housing stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.40 ($1.44). 7,155,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. Civitas Social Housing has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.58). The stock has a market cap of £687.20 million and a PE ratio of 19.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.89.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

