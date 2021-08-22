Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

CIVB stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.