City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIO. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 584,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,520. The firm has a market cap of $561.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

