Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Euro Tech by 88.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $3.45 on Friday. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

