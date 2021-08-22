Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luokung Technology were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKCO. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Luokung Technology by 333.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Luokung Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,645,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 528,324 shares during the period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKCO opened at $1.29 on Friday. Luokung Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

