Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $110,000 in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 million, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.