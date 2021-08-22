Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,271 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISNS opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

