Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYEG. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYEG. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

