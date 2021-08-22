Citadel Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 1,015.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of China Pharma worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in China Pharma by 1,366.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 249,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

