Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 27,889 Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 185.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Broadway Financial worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 134.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,789,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.91. Broadway Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

