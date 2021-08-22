Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.
Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $207.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.16.
In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
