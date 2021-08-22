Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $207.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

