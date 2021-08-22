Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Purchases $68,800.00 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $97.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

