CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1,204.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 303,980 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $161,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 294,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $3,574,000. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

