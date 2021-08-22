Chronologic (DAY) Trading 165.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 165.2% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $339,535.49 and $240.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00807723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00047509 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,341 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

