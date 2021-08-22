Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $14.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

PPRQF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

