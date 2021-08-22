Chiliz Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $727.71 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00810213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00102128 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,082 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.