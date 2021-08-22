Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $120.45 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

