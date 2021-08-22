Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 11,854 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $73,105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 715,963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 584,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,049,000 after acquiring an additional 488,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $11,302,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIC opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.96. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

