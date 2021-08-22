Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

