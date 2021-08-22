Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,615 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SLR Investment worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 14.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.83 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

