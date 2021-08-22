Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,334 shares of company stock worth $78,468,633. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.26 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.00. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

