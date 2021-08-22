Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 29,766 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,015,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter worth $19,440,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter worth $8,868,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77.

