Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

